The National Police in Mallorca report having seized two tonnes of counterfeit products that were shipped from Asia to Spain and then forwarded by logistics companies. Many of the products were fake football shirts. There were also counterfeit high-end watches, shoes, bags, accessories and even a batch of 100 headphones.

The police operation coincided with Euro 2024 when the police became aware of an increase in imports from Asia. Three companies were contracted to make the deliveries. They were mere links in the chain, and one worked closely with the police.

Confiscations started in early July when the contents of 200 packages destined for delivery to recipients in Mallorca were examined at a logistics company's warehouse. Some 5,000 football shirts were seized along with 1,700 fake luxury watches in what looked like original boxes. Luxury handbags were all but indistinguishable from the originals but were of poor quality.

Four Pakistani nationals and one person from Senegal have so far been arrested and charged with crimes against industrial property. Four of the five had shops in Cala Ratjada and Sa Coma. The police haven't given a complete estimate of the value of all the goods, but the headphones would have brought in 30,000 euros and the football shirts 125,000 euros.

In a separate operation, the Guardia Civil seized around 15,000 counterfeit items from five shops in Magalluf on Monday.