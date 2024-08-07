A 65-year-old man died after his car was involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal accident happened around 5.45 on the road between Son Servera and Capdepera. A transport ambulance alerted the emergencies services, the driver having seen the collision. Paramedics tried to revive the 65-year-old but he passed away at the scene.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured and was rushed to Manacor Hospital.

The Guardia Civil traffic police are investigating the causes of the accident.