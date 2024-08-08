National Statistics Institute figures for the first six months of 2024 indicate that the population of Mallorca increased by 4,424 and that only 75 of these new residents were born in Spain.

A percentage of 98.3 was the highest in the Balearics. In Ibiza it was 97.6%, Formentera 71.4% and Menorca 55%.

The population of the Balearics is growing because of immigration, not because of new births; 28% of the islands' population is foreign, the highest percentage in Spain.

On July 1, the population of the Balearics stood at 1,238,812. This was up by 6,312 from January 1. If this six-month growth is repeated in the second half of 2024, the annual population will be lower than in 2022 and 2023. In both those years it was around 22,000.

Mallorca's population as of July 1 was 962,479. It is edging ever closer to the one million mark, the consistent growth bringing with it concerns about provision of services and housing and the adequacy of infrastructure.

The populations of Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera were 162,776, 101,885 and 11,672.