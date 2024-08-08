The assault is said to have occurred in a bathroom at Pirates Adventure.
The 17-year-old was with a group of friends at a table which was shared with the Swiss man. The Briton didn't previously know him; the two struck up conversation.
Around 1am, he went to the bathroom. The Swiss man followed him and allegedly raped him. Security was informed and Calvia Police and the Guardia Civil were contacted.
He was taken to hospital for examination. According to sources close to the case, he had no injuries.
The Swiss man appeared in court later on Sunday. His release was ordered after he invoked his right to remain silent.
The MDB have reported several alleged rapes. To serve as an immediate warning to others. Bring all these cases to Court as a matter of great urgency. Unless certain people see severe punishment. It will continue. With no appreciation of crime or punishment.