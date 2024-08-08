On Sunday the Guardia Civil arrested a Swiss tourist, accused of having raped a 17-year-old British male in Magalluf.

The assault is said to have occurred in a bathroom at Pirates Adventure.

The 17-year-old was with a group of friends at a table which was shared with the Swiss man. The Briton didn't previously know him; the two struck up conversation.

Around 1am, he went to the bathroom. The Swiss man followed him and allegedly raped him. Security was informed and Calvia Police and the Guardia Civil were contacted.

He was taken to hospital for examination. According to sources close to the case, he had no injuries.

The Swiss man appeared in court later on Sunday. His release was ordered after he invoked his right to remain silent.