Soller isn't really a place one associates with a bit of a dust-up, but when it comes to getting on to a busy tram, and it's hot, even Soller can have its moments - as the video here shows.

On Thursday afternoon at the Plaça Espanya tram stop in the centre of Soller, there was a queue for the tram, which is usually the case.

But on this occasion, an attempt to get on to a tram which was by then full led to an argument and to a woman ending up on the ground.