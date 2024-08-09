Climate change activists Futuro Vegetal have now targetted a hotel in Ibiza. After vandalising Leo Messi’s mansion on Tuesday, videos of which went viral all over the world, they have decided to change their target and now take on a hotel on the island. The Leonardo Royal Hotel in Santa Eulària has been the victim of the new graffiti attack by the environmental group.

The entrance to the building was sprayed with red and black paint, the same as that used on the Argentinean star’s villa. In fact, the activists are the same. Futuro Vegetal activists posed with a banner in front of the paint-covered façade. This time they read “Leonardo Hotels finances genocide”, alluding to the fact that the hotel brand is Israeli, and criticised the actions of the government in Gaza, Palestine and the Middle East as a whole. The activists also carried a Palestinian flag.

The activists, “with this action of non-violent civil disobedience”, denounced “the complicity of Leonardo Hotels with the genocide suffered by the Palestinian people, even offering discounts and free benefits to soldiers of the Zionist occupation army or building hotels in the occupied territory”, as well as “the inability of institutions to stop the feet of large corporations, when they destroy the environment or when they take lives”. The two activists have been arrested.

On its website, the groups states: “Faced with a consumerist, globalised and interdependent society, which fails in the management of natural resources and seeks its own profit despite the consequences of the Climate Crisis, we propose to change the ethics of abundance, the way of producing and consuming, focusing on food security and land redistribution.

“We demand the government to end subsidies to livestock farming and use them to promote socially and ecologically responsible plant-based alternatives to address the necessary change in the food system. The fight against the Climate Crisis has to be the number one priority.”

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, on Tuesday called on the Spanish government to “guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens” living in the country, following the vandalism committed against the house of footballer Lionel Messi in Ibiza.

“I sympathise with the Messi family for this cowardly and delirious event and I ask the government of Pedro Sánchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in the Kingdom of Spain,” the ultra-liberal leader wrote on his account on the social network X.

Milei lashed out in his message against “communists who want to ‘murder the rich and abolish the police to end climate change’” and who “vandalised a house belonging to Lionel Messi and his family”.

“Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilised world,” posted the Argentine leader.

Climate activists from Futuro Vegetal vandalised the façade of the Argentinean national team captain’s mansion in Ibiza on Tuesday with red and black paint to denounce the “responsibility of the rich” in the climate crisis. In a statement, the group said that, with this action of “non-violent civil disobedience”, they want to denounce the continuation by the Spanish government of policies that aggravate the climate crisis, “as well as the unequal responsibility for it”.