The Safari Zoo in Sa Coma says that it has sorted out a situation that enabled the troop of baboons to escape - on more than one occasion, it would appear.

The Guardia Civil's Seprona division brought the matter to the zoo's attention after seeing images of the baboons running across roads and climbing trees outside the compound. They even turned up at a petrol station.

After brief excursions out, the baboons returned, the zoo's management having seemingly been unaware of their absence.

What had happened was that a branch had fallen onto the electrified fence. The baboons learned that they could use this branch without getting a shock. And so off they went.

They didn't cause any damage or come to any harm, but there was a risk from vehicles.