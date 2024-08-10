Five people were rescued on Saturday morning when their yacht began to sink in an area near Camp de Mar in Andratx.

Around 10am, Port Adriano in Calvia issued a distress alert that the yacht was sinking. The Maritime Safety Agency activated one of its boats, but it was a private boat which picked up the five people, who included a German couple and their son. They were taken back to Port Adriano.

The yacht has a completely flooded interior and is in danger of sinking completely.

No contamination from the yacht has been reported. There is as yet no explanation as to why the yacht began to sink.