Water cut in Mallorca from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m.

Puigpunyent Council has introduced drastic water restrictions. According to the council on Sunday, the cut-off will take place between 11pm and 11am. Municipal sources recommend not to turn on the tap so as not to use up the water and to help the service to be restored.

The council has already issued a municipal decree with a series of measures to deal with the water supply problems. Thus, in response to the drought situation throughout Mallorca, the lack of rainfall and the increase in water consumption in the summer months, Puigpunyent has carried out a series of prohibitions.

According to the council, the water levels in the wells are lower than normal, so decisions were taken to deal with this difficult water supply situation. A request was made to residents to consume water responsibly in their homes. The by-law expressly prohibits the use of water from the public network to store water in tanks, fountains, swimming pools or any other system.

The council prohibits the use of water to fill or renew private swimming pools; to water private gardens, allotments, trees, green and sports areas, except for the irrigation of purified water; to clean roads, terraces, patios, cars or similar, as well as other uses of water for ornamental, leisure or recreational purposes.

And it's not just parts of Mallorca which are suffering. Spain is parched. Temperatures have long surpassed the 40ºC mark and parts of the country is on alert for excessive heat. As the impact of climate change intensifies across southern Europe, the province of Castellon is enduring its worst drought on record. Officials have appealed for tourists in Spain to act responsibly in their usage until the water levels improve.