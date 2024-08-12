A 32-year-old Peruvian national died last Saturday afternoon after forgetting his house keys and falling from a third floor in Portocolom. The victim tried to gain access to his home by tying up some towels and climbing up, but fell.
A 32-year-old Peruvian national died last Saturday afternoon after forgetting his house keys and falling from a third floor in Portocolom. The victim tried to gain access to his home by tying up some towels and climbing up, but fell.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.