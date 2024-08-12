A 32-year-old Peruvian national died last Saturday afternoon after forgetting his house keys and falling from a third floor in Portocolom. The victim tried to gain access to his home by tying up some towels and climbing up, but fell.

The incident took place at around 7.04pm at a house located in Felanitx, according to sources from the Guardia Civil. The young man, who worked as a waiter at the Bocoi restaurant in Portocolom, returned to his home and realised that he did not have his keys with him.

The victim tried to enter his house through the terrace by tying together some towels and climbing up, but fell. Neighbours who heard the impact saw the young man lying on the ground and immediately alerted the emergency services. The Guardia Civil patrol that went to the house found that the victim was in cardiorespiratory arrest and medical staff could do nothing to save his life despite their best efforts to resuscitate him.

Bocoi, the restaurant where the young man worked as a waiter, which is located Carrer de Cristòfor Colom 11, has closed until next Wednesday as a sign of mourning.