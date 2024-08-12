The heir to the Spanish throne may have just committed her first traffic offence in while on holiday in Mallorca. Princess Leonor, the 18-year-old daughter of King Felipe VI, made a little faux pas in Palma and it is now a topic of conversation. The new driving licence holder, who needed her licence for her military training in Zaragoza, was out and about with her royal family last week.

At the wheel of a Seat Ateca, an SUV belonging to the royal family, she drove her sister, mother, Queen Letizia, and the “queen mother” through the streets of Palma. But one important detail was missing: the “L” plate required for new drivers. This quickly became the number one topic of conversation on social media.

Leonor had only just obtained her driving licence and should actually know that the “L” is compulsory. But even crown princesses are not infallible. Leonor now faces a fine of up to 100 euros for her little slip-up. However, points will not be deducted from her driving licence - a small consolation for the young royal who studied for an International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales. On 17 August 2023, Leonor joined the General Military Academy to start her 3-year military education.

In 2014, following her father’s ascension to the throne after the abdication of her grandfather, Leonor was granted all the traditional titles of the heir to the Spanish crown, these are Princess of Asturias, Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera and Lady of Balaguer. Leonor was formally proclaimed heir presumptive before the Cortes on 31 October 2023, her 18th birthday. Should Leonor ascend to the throne as expected, she will be Spain’s first queen regnant since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.