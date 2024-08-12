A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody on a charge of robbery with violence on the Magalluf promenade after he and three other suspects assaulted and robbed a British tourist. The victim, aged 20, went to the police to report that he had been assaulted by four people of Algerian origin while he was with a friend on the promenade of Magalluf, according to the Guardia Civil today, Monday.
