A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody on a charge of robbery with violence on the Magalluf promenade after he and three other suspects assaulted and robbed a British tourist. The victim, aged 20, went to the police to report that he had been assaulted by four people of Algerian origin while he was with a friend on the promenade of Magalluf, according to the Guardia Civil today, Monday.

The victim provided a video in which the agents could see the degree of violence and overkill used by the suspects, as they reduced him by grabbing him by the neck and then kicked him in the torso to steal his fanny pack.

Judicial police officers launched an operation to locate the perpetrators. One of the perpetrators was arrested and taken to court, where he was remanded in custody. The investigation is still live with arrest warrants for the rest of the gang.