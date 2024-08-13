The rally will begin at 7pm at the Porta de Santa Catalina. | Jaume Morey
Palma13/08/2024 08:37
Animal rights party, Progreso en Verde, is organising a demonstration on August 24 to protest against the "exploitation" of horses used in horse-drawn carriages in Palma. The march is set to start at 7pm from Porta de Santa Catalina and will conclude at Plaza Cort. Guillermo Amengual, president of Progreso en Verde, has said that the purpose of the demonstration is to urge Palma Town Hall to "stop doing nothing," as they fail to enforce ordinances and revoke licences, despite having ample justification to do so.
