Animal rights party, Progreso en Verde, is organising a demonstration on August 24 to protest against the "exploitation" of horses used in horse-drawn carriages in Palma. The march is set to start at 7pm from Porta de Santa Catalina and will conclude at Plaza Cort. Guillermo Amengual, president of Progreso en Verde, has said that the purpose of the demonstration is to urge Palma Town Hall to "stop doing nothing," as they fail to enforce ordinances and revoke licences, despite having ample justification to do so.

Amengual has assured that the animal rights party plans to formally denounce Cort for its lack of action, specifically regarding two horse-drawn carriage drivers on Avenida de Antoni Maura who have been repeatedly reported.

These drivers are accused of operating outside the law by working in unauthorised areas and providing services without adhering to designated shifts. "They have the horses working all morning without even giving them water," Amengual stated, adding that they intend to file further complaints against them.

Amengual has also said that they are going to take several of the complaints they have already filed to the Guardia Civil's Seprona division and the Public Prosecutor's Office "and if necessary to the European Parliament", and that they are also going to denounce the stables "of horrors" in Sa Indioteria and Camí Salard.

It should be remembered that in this second location, a second stable was discovered just over a month ago, where "we have seen a galley going in and out". He has also criticised the fact that the Town Hall "has not answered any of the complaints filed".