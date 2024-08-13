Another of the world’s most luxurious and largest super yachts is back in Mallorca. Al Mirqab is owned by Qatar’s former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. The yacht was built at Peters Schiffbau Wewelsfleth yard in Germany. The yacht’s architect was Tim Heywood, while the interior design was done by Andrew Winch Designs. During construction, the yacht was known as Project May.

The yacht can accommodate 24 guests in 10 guest suites with two VIP suites for the yacht owner. The suites are large; each with their own bathroom, living room and double bedroom. The yacht has a crew of 60. The amenities on board include a cinema, outside bars, inside swimming pool and outside jacuzzi and a helicopter pad.

This year some of the most expensive and largest superyachts in the world have visited Mallorca. Last week the mega yacht Yas, owned by the businessman and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, docked in Palma’s Club de Mar.

At the start of the summer, Launchpad, which is owned by the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, visited Palma for the first time since her launch. The €300 million yacht, built by the Dutch Feadship shipyard, is 118 metres long and can accommodate 26 guests and 50 crew members.