Fornalutx, population just over 700, was the first village in Mallorca to be included in the list of Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España - Spain's prettiest villages.

Publicity such as that has perhaps contributed to what a one-time resident, Adrià Arbona Orero, now sees. Singer with the pop group Papa Topo, he has explained on social media that he returned to Fornalutx, "the beautiful village where I spent my childhood". "And I couldn't help crying with rage."

Part of the house where he once lived is now an ice-cream parlour. The place next door used to be a carpenter's. It now has a typical Airbnb padlock on the door.

Once upon a time it was a quiet place. "The streets are now packed with influencers posing under the scorching sun; local people have become a very rare species." The only bakery no longer sells traditional Mallorcan pa moreno bread, but it has pain au chocolat and sourdough bread.

In his view, tourism has had a certain negative impact. "By driving the locals out of their homes, increasing the prices of housing and turning traditional businesses into souvenir shops, they are destroying the way of life of the inhabitants. What makes our land special and interesting is disappearing under the claws of tourism.

"Globalisation is destroying our way of life and imposing cultural homogenisation. In Fornalutx it will soon be almost the same as in Malasaña (Madrid)."