A fire broke out on a boat off Cala Figuera, Pollensa on Tuesday afternoon. It was totally destroyed and sank. The passengers were rescued unharmed.

The emergency services were alerted around 1.40pm. A Maritime Safety Agency boat went to the scene, while several boats in the area offered assistance. The four people on board were rescued by one of these boats.

Maritime Safety remained at the scene in order to collect remains of the boat that were floating to the surface.

The cause of the fire is as yet unexplained.