Beachgoers at Cala Gran (Cala d'Or) watched on with astonishment on Tuesday as a small boat landed and a group of migrants disembarked and calmly walked across the beach.

This happened around 6pm. The boat pulled up on the beach and young men, reckoned to be between 17 and 22, got out. Most had no more than a small backpack with them. Eighteen people were counted. The boat was left where it was.

This was the fifth small boat to arrive in the Balearics on Tuesday. Others were in Formentera and Cabrera. At least 70 people were on the five boats.