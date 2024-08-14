A 40-year-old fisherman was arrested on Monday, accused of having sexually assaulted a 21-year-old British tourist.

The events occurred in Puerto Andratx on the morning of August 7. Between 3.30am and 4am, the woman was returning to her holiday home after a night out at a wine bar. She was on her own and had had too much to drink.

The fisherman, a Senegalese national, approached her and took advantage of her condition to sexually assault her. She ran off and reported the incident to the Guardia Civil.

From the description of the man that she gave the Guardia and information from other fishermen, he was located on his boat just as he was preparing to set out for the day on Monday this week.

The man, who has a police record for drug dealing, appeared in court in Palma and was released.