Due to the activation of the Severity 1 index (IG1) of the Meteobal Plan across all the islands, prompted by rain and storms, Palma town hall has ordered the closure of all municipal parks as a precautionary measure from 1pm to 5pm. The local police and fire brigade have already implemented immediate action plans in response.

Local Police are advising people to avoid car travel if possible. If driving is necessary, they recommend proceeding with caution and avoiding parking under or near large trees and in areas prone to flooding.

Local Police also advise securing exterior doors and windows, lowering and securing blinds, and removing objects like flowerpots, furniture, and umbrellas from balconies, terraces, and gazebos that could be blown away by the wind. Additionally, the fire brigade and Palma Local Police have set up a special immediate action plan for Wednesday and Thursday, in coordination with other municipal departments.

A few days ago, the City Council's Infrastructures Department completed the cleaning of the urban sections of the San Agustin, Cala Major, Mal Pas, Sant Magi, La Vileta, Na Barbara, Bellver, Sa Riera, Torrent dels Jueus, Gros, Son Armadams and El Terreno torrents in order to prevent the risk of flooding. It is advisable to pay attention to weather forecasts and the recommendations of the emergency services.

Palma airport is facing significant flight delays this morning due to severe weather impacting the Balearics. Since early today, adverse weather conditions have caused delays for both departing and arriving flights at Son Sant Joan, with many flights landing later than scheduled.