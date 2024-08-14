Calvia Town Hall has announced the cancelation of fiestas and other outdoor events scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday, due to bad weather. Among the festive events on Wednesday that have been cancelled due to the weather are the children's activities and the ‘sopar a la fresca’ in the Galatzó urbanisation; the El Toro youth party; and the verbena in Portals Nous, the town hall has informed in a communiqué. On Thursday, outdoor events in Magalluf have been cancelled.

The local police are keeping the maximum number of officers ready to act in case of emergency. In the same way, the Civil Protection units have been alerted. The public company Calvià 2000 has checked and cleaned the rainwater drains in Punta Ballena, Carabela street, Magalluf square, the Andratx road at the corner of Paseo Illetes and the Takume torrent in the area of the public car park.

The operation of final discharge stations has also been reviewed, especially those in Palmanova, Magalluf and Santa Ponça I, which have emergency pits. The operation of the Palmanova rainwater pumping station has been reviewed and two mixed trucks are still in operation, and human and material resources are being reinforced to prevent incidents.