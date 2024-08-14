Calvia Town Hall has announced the cancelation of fiestas and other outdoor events scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday, due to bad weather. Among the festive events on Wednesday that have been cancelled due to the weather are the children's activities and the ‘sopar a la fresca’ in the Galatzó urbanisation; the El Toro youth party; and the verbena in Portals Nous, the town hall has informed in a communiqué. On Thursday, outdoor events in Magalluf have been cancelled.
