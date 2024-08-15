The south coast of Menorca has become in the last few hours the refuge point for a multitude of boats trying to avoid the storm. Among them is the 127-metre mega-yacht owned by Jeff Bezos ‘Koru’, which appeared anchored off Cap d'en Font on Wednesday.

The Amazon founder arrived on the island by private jet to embark on his spectacular sailboat, launched a year ago, considered the second largest in the world in its category. Not for nothing is it valued at around 500 million dollars, something he can afford as the world's richest tycoon.

‘Koru’ was built at the Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands and was the subject of controversy before it was delivered because of a request to remove a historic bridge to facilitate its passage to the open sea. It’s no surprise that this three-masted schooner is record-breaking in its class, with dimensions that place it second only to the 'Sailing Yacht A', which also made an appearance in the port of Mahon years ago.

Despite its dimensions, this enormous sailing yacht, a regular in Mallorcan waters, only accommodates 18 guests and is manned by 40 crew members.

A few metres away from ‘Koru’, another boat owned by the multimillionaire sails along the south coast of Menorca, the yacht ‘Abeona’, which serves as a support ship, although with its 75 metres in length it is on a par with other luxury boats.