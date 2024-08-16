Around 2.30am on 16 September, Emiliyan Petkov, a 47-year-old Bulgarian doorman at a club on C. Pare Bartomeu, was attacked with iron bars and a knife by six Romanians aged between 25 and 39.
Having finished work for the night, he was on his way home when the attack occurred on Camino de Las Maravillas. There had previously been an argument at the club involving these six men.
Some time after the assault, he said that he had been lucky to have survived it. The National Police arrested the six and charged them with attempted murder.
As well as the prison terms, the prosecutor is demanding that the six pay Emiliyan Petkov compensation of 34,000 euros. It is understood that 3,000 euros have already been deposited with the courts.
