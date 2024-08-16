The area of Barcares and Morer Vermell in Alcudia offers a great contrast to the bustle of the municipality's main tourist centres. On the Bay of Pollensa, this is a generally quiet zone. Or was, as residents and visitors are critical of anti-social behaviour that is on the increase.

A beach here is known as Es Clot; it's a beach in a loose sense of the word. Off Es Clot there are numerous boats that are anchored illegally, and these boats habitually ignore the buoys that mark the swimming area.

The presence of these boats is nothing new, but there are more and more of them, especially at weekends in July and August. Last month, residents reported two jet skis that had appeared on various occasions.

One resident says: "If you warn them that they can't pass through the bathing area, many of them insult you." A regular visitor to Es Clot explains that anti-social behaviour isn't confined to the sea. There is a sort of esplanade that is used for parties without any kind of permission. "Recently, there was a group of almost a hundred people. They occupied the entire space with tables and chairs. They even had entertainers."

A proliferation of mass parties on the esplanade leaves a trail of waste and cigarette ends. "It is unforgivable to see how a place so loved by the people of Alcudia is being degraded without anyone stopping it."

Juan José Sendín, Alcudia's councillor for the police, recognises that there are increasing numbers of complaints. "Many more people now go there and not everyone is respectful. Regarding the boats, we don't have the means or authority to act, but the police will draw up a report." This was done, for instance, when the jet skis appeared. Responsibilities for illegal anchoring lie with the Balearic government's coasts department, while the Ports IB authority marks out the channels.

Sendín urges residents to report illegal parties. "There are people who ask permission to close a street for a party, but not the Es Clot esplanade."

The town hall comes in for criticism. As a resident says: "It doesn't maintain the area properly. Just look at the state of abandonment of an old fishermen's hut with an empty plot of land that is municipal property where weeds are growing and which some people use as a toilet."