The freak summer storm may be moving away from the Balearics but apart from the cleanup operation, many people are still recovering from harrowing experiences. In Menorca, the Guardia Civil had to airlift people to safety who were trapped in their homes and surrounded by rising flood water and unable to get out.

The distress calls received by the emergency teams from the Es Plans area of Alaior forced them to mobilise a Guardia Civil helicopter to rescue the families. On Thursday afternoon 16 people were evacuated, including an elderly woman in need of medication. But there were also minors and five pets.

Footage of the rescue, released by the Grup de Rescate Especial de Intervenció en Montaña (GREIM) shows entire families waiting for evacuation on the roofs of their homes, surrounded by water from the overflowing river, until the helicopter threw them the rope to hold on to so they could be evacuated by air.

The area of Es Plans, in the municipality of Alaior, is classified as flood-prone and, unfortunately, this is not the first time an episode of this type has occurred, although the force exhibited by this latest storm is unprecedented in recent history. The drone images of the area were sent to Menorca - Es Diari show the course of the torrent that runs alongside the main road completely overflowing, flooding the fields and buildings around it.