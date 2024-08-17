The Council of Menorca is to submit a request to the Spanish government for much of the island to be declared a disaster zone.

On Thursday, when just the north and northeast of Mallorca were on red alert for heavy rain, the whole of Menorca was red. The heaviest rain was in Menorca. In Es Mercadal there were more than 200 litres per square metre.

A disaster zone declaration releases special funding to cover losses and for the repair of infrastructure. The Council is providing funds from its own resources but is hopeful of a positive response from Madrid.

The minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, was in Menorca on Friday. She said that the disaster zone proposal will be discussed by the cabinet.

She thanked the work of the emergency teams and was grateful that there had been no injuries. The minister observed that much effort will need to be made to recover the coast as well as infrastructure, homes and businesses.

The torrent in Es Mercadal which burst its banks and flooded homes will require particular work. In the meantime, the Red Cross and volunteers have been assisting people affected by the flooding.