A 21-year-old man died in the early hours of this Saturday morning after being run over on the Andratx motorway. According to information provided by SAMU 061 emergency service , the victim had got out of a vehicle and was wandering along the motorway when he was hit by another car.

The events, which are now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, occurred at around 05:30 hours, when the victim, for reasons as yet unknown, got out of his car at the Cala Figuera roundabout and was run over by another vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old man.

On the arrival of the emergency services, they found that the man had suffered serious polytraumatism and the doctors were only able to confirm his death at the scene of the accident. The other person involved in the accident was treated at a private clinic for minor injuries.