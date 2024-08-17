A 28-year-old British tourist died on Saturday after falling from a height of around five metres at a hotel in Palmanova.

Emergency services were called to the Reverence Mare Hotel at around 7am after staff saw the man lying face down on the ground.

Guardia Civil investigators believe that he accidentally fell over a wall by the hotel entrance and onto the ground next to the hotel spa pool.

The Guardia told one hotel guest not to take photos. Employees helped to shield the man's body when it was taken away from the hotel. There will be an autopsy.

His partner later suffered an anxiety attack and needed medical treatment.