The Guardia Civil are investigating a shooting at a centre for immigrant minors in Cala Ratjada that occurred last Wednesday.

Around 4pm, air rifle pellets were fired at the centre from a moving car. Up to fourteen pellets were fired. These struck the front of the building, including windows, as the car circled the centre several times before speeding off. There were no injuries.

Investigators attribute the incident to tensions between gypsy residents of Cala Ratjada and Algerian teenagers at the centre. These tensions have existed for some weeks, the gypsies having accused the Algerians of break-ins and thefts from beaches. Most recently, the attempted theft of a moped raised tensions further; Capdepera Police and the Guardia Civil prevented the incident from escalating.

Following the shooting, the teenagers were transferred to other facilities and the centre was closed temporarily.

This episode is the latest to involve gypsies and Algerians in Mallorca. Matters came to a head towards the end of May in Son Gotleu (Palma), since when there have been incidents in Arenal and El Molinar as well.