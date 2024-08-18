Last Sunday, the National Police arrested two men who had stolen a high-end watch and a wallet from tourists in the Maravillas area of Playa de Palma.
Prison for Playa de Palma luxury-watch robbers
The watch was valued at 40,000 euros
