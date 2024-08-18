Last Sunday, the National Police arrested two men who had stolen a high-end watch and a wallet from tourists in the Maravillas area of Playa de Palma.

Around 10.30am, a couple were with their young daughter when the two, both Algerian, pulled up on a scooter and used violence in snatching the watch valued at 40,000 euros and the wallet.

The robbery was reported to the National Police in Playa de Palma, while a witness gave the police the scooter's number plate.

Later on Sunday, the two were traced to an address in Son Gotleu. The police had obtained a court order to search the property. The two were arrested and appeared in court. They were remanded in custody, it having been established that they had a police record for similar offences.

Both are illegal immigrants. The police say that there will be proceedings for their expulsion, even though deportation to Algeria is currently hampered because of a breakdown in diplomatic relations between Spain and Algeria.