On Sunday morning a group of protesters briefly held up traffic in Alcudia when they displayed the Menys Turisme Més Vida (-Turisme +Vida) message by the market area.

There were no more than twenty protesters on the Avda. Princeps d'Espanya, the road that passes the church, the tourist information office and the market area. Sunday is one of two weekly market days in Alcudia. It is always busy on a Sunday because of the market; even more so if there are cloudy conditions, as was the case.

The platform's local assembly says that, in summer, Alcudia, is paralysed by the high number of people. The group wished to bring the main road through Alcudia to a standstill in symbolising saturation that gets worse year after year.

There has as yet been no statement from the authorities about the protest, e.g. whether there was permission.