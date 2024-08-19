The largest increase was recorded by the Valencian Community with a year-on-year increase of 13.1% and the smallest, the Canary Islands with 7.4%, and the Balearics, with 4.7%. The data, together with the increase in international air travellers recorded in communities such as the Basque Country and Asturias, show a trend towards greater diversification of traveller destinations.
By markets, the United Kingdom, with 2.6 million international passengers, generated 23.2% of the total flow of arrivals to Spain in July, registering a year-on-year increase of 4.6%. The Balearic and Canary Islands together received 48% of the total number of passengers of British origin. 80.8% of British passengers travelled on a low-cost airline, with the United Kingdom being the leader in arrivals on these airlines, accounting for 30.3% of the total. In July, the year-on-year increases in British arrivals in the Valencian Community and Catalonia stood out, with more than 25,000 additional arrivals, and the year-on-year increase in the Basque Country of 22.3% for this month.
Meanwhile, passenger arrivals from Germany stood at 1.6 million in July (14% of the total), up 7.4% compared to July 2023. German travellers mainly went to the Balearics (48%). Italy accounted for 9.8% of the passenger flow received in July (just over one million passengers), registering a year-on-year growth of 13.8%, which particularly benefited Catalonia and the Community of Madrid. The other main Autonomous Communities received more Italian passengers than a year ago, except Cantabria. Among Italian travellers, the choice of low-cost airlines prevailed (81.2%) over traditional airlines.
France accounted for 7.7% of the total number of passengers in July (867,678 travellers), an increase of 7.6% which particularly favoured Catalonia and the Balearics, which accounted for more than 45% of arrivals. Finally, 4.6% of all passengers arrived from the Netherlands. This market experienced a growth of 4.8% in July and its main destinations were Catalonia, Valencia and the Balearics, which together accounted for almost 58% of arrivals.
The growth of tourists from the Netherlands to Asturias stands out, 30% more than a year ago.
Of the 11.2 million international travellers who landed in Spain in July, 56.6% came from European Union countries, an increase of 9.7%, while the flow from the rest of the world, which accounted for the remaining 43.4%, increased by 7.2% year-on-year.
In the first seven months of the year, Spain has received 60.1 million international passengers, 12.4% more than in the same period of 2023, according to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism. In July, passengers to Spain from the main countries of origin increased, with a 38.2% increase from Poland, a 15.9% increase from the United States, and an 11.3% increase from the ‘other countries’.
