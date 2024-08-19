The price of housing for rent in coastal areas has doubled or even tripled over the last 10 years, to over 20 euros per square metre per month in areas such as Calvia (Mallorca), with 22.36 euros per square metre per month, Barcelona city, with 22.19 euros, Sitges (Barcelona), with 21.39 euros, and San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Las Palmas), with 20.03 euros, the municipalities with the highest rental prices in the country.

According to data from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index, at present, only in the cities of Burriana (7.01 euros), Ferrol (7.53 euros) and Elche (7.75 euros) is the square metre below 8 euros per month.

“Coastal municipalities have a high rental price due to several key factors. Firstly, their tourist attraction creates a constant and high demand, both from tourists and temporary residents. In addition, the supply of properties in these areas is limited, which increases competition among potential tenants,“ explained Fotocasa’s Director of Research and spokesperson, María Matos.

The growing interest in renting a coastal home in Spain has meant that 55% of the cities with coastline analysed by Fotocasa exceed the price of the Spanish average, which in June 2024 stands at 12.65 euros per square metre per month. After Calvia, Barcelona city, Sitges and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, the most expensive coastal towns are Laredo (19.51 euros), Donostia - San Sebastián (19.49 euros), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (19.34 euros), Sanxenxo (18.16 euros), Palma de Mallorca (17.98 euros), Arona (17.47 euros), Vilanova I la Geltrú (17.43 euros), Alboraya (17.37 euros), Benidorm (17.28 euros), Torremolinos (17.11 euros) and Marbella (17.02 euros).

On the other hand, the cheapest coastal municipalities after Burriana, Ferrol and Elche are: Algeciras (8.19 euros), Roquetas de Mar (8.21 euros), Castellón de la Plana (8.30 euros), Vilagarcía de Arousa (8.62 euros), Sagunto (8.63 euros), Pontevedra capital (8.80 euros), Barbate (8.81 euros), Cartagena (8.86 euros), Vera (8.94 euros), Huelva capital (8.94 euros), Puerto Real (9.02 euros) and Almería (9.12 euros).