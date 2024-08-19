No shortage of luxury properties in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/08/2024 13:00
A villa in Calvia, valued at 2.75 million euros, has become the most visited luxury home, and one of the most popular tourist attractions, in the Balearics this summer, according to a report by the real estate portal Idealista published on the most expensive properties which are generating the most interest.
