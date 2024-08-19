A villa in Calvia, valued at 2.75 million euros, has become the most visited luxury home, and one of the most popular tourist attractions, in the Balearics this summer, according to a report by the real estate portal Idealista published on the most expensive properties which are generating the most interest.

The real estate agency highlights that the majority of the most visited luxury homes this summer are in Malaga, Madrid and Barcelona. The portal has analysed this phenomenon, which it describes as “a common pastime” during the summer months, in which many Spaniards are looking for properties that represent an ideal lifestyle, even if they are beyond their financial reach.

Nationally, Idealista has identified nine luxury properties that have attracted a great deal of interest, mostly located on the Costa del Sol and in the Spanish capital. They include a duplex in Sant Pere de Ribes and a country house in the same municipality, as well as a villa in Ciudalcampo, Madrid, and two villas in Marbella. Prices range from 1.15 million to 7.9 million euros.