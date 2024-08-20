The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a baby at a property in Santa Ponsa.
Investigation into the death of a newborn baby in Santa Ponsa
Will seek to establish if the baby was born alive
Also in News
- Katy Perry under investigation for Balearic video
- “Someone in power needs to make it clear to the UK and Germany that Mallorca wants tourists”
- Mallorca beachgoers watch in astonishment as small boat arrives
- Tourists flee the storm in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa
- One of the most impressive super yachts in the world docks in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.