The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a baby at a property in Santa Ponsa.

On Saturday morning, the Guardia were contacted by the baby's father. This was after he had discovered that the mother had attempted to hide the newborn baby's body.

He asked her what had happened. She admitted that she had wanted to conceal the death of the baby. He therefore called the Guardia Civil.

Investigators will seek to find out if the baby had been born alive. They have so far established that the woman had hidden previous pregnancies from her husband. On those occasions she hadn't given birth.