Cloudy summer mornings in Mallorca inevitably mean traffic congestion. Visitors seek alternatives to the beaches and the hotel pools. Business for car-hire firms is brisk and certain parts of the island feel the impact, Soller more than most.
Another day of traffic chaos in Soller
Soller suffers from congestion more than most places on the island
Also in News
- Katy Perry under investigation for Balearic video
- “Someone in power needs to make it clear to the UK and Germany that Mallorca wants tourists”
- Mallorca beachgoers watch in astonishment as small boat arrives
- Tourists flee the storm in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa
- One of the most impressive super yachts in the world docks in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.