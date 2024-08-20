Cloudy summer mornings in Mallorca inevitably mean traffic congestion. Visitors seek alternatives to the beaches and the hotel pools. Business for car-hire firms is brisk and certain parts of the island feel the impact, Soller more than most.

From mid-morning on Monday until the afternoon, accesses to the Soller Valley were jammed. The Guardia Civil's traffic police had to regulate traffic. In Soller itself, the 'Desvío' road (MA-11) and the section to the port were the most affected.

Very busy in the centre of Soller on Monday.

Although non-residents are supposedly not allowed to enter the centre from the tunnel, many hire cars were breaking this ban; the centre therefore became congested.

The SOS Soller platform has once more denounced the situation on social media.