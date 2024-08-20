Heavy traffic in Soller Mallorca

Heavy traffic on Monday. | Paco Grancha

Andrew EdeSoller20/08/2024 09:32
TW
0

Cloudy summer mornings in Mallorca inevitably mean traffic congestion. Visitors seek alternatives to the beaches and the hotel pools. Business for car-hire firms is brisk and certain parts of the island feel the impact, Soller more than most.

From mid-morning on Monday until the afternoon, accesses to the Soller Valley were jammed. The Guardia Civil's traffic police had to regulate traffic. In Soller itself, the 'Desvío' road (MA-11) and the section to the port were the most affected.

Tram in Soller Mallorca
Very busy in the centre of Soller on Monday.
Related news
The main road through Soller in Mallorca

Road reclassification for tackling Soller traffic chaos

More related news

Although non-residents are supposedly not allowed to enter the centre from the tunnel, many hire cars were breaking this ban; the centre therefore became congested.

The SOS Soller platform has once more denounced the situation on social media.