On Tuesday, Llucmajor Police arrested a woman who had set fire to a house on C. Torrent in Arenal.

The events occurred around half past twelve. The woman, who had been told she had to leave the house, was denied access. The fire started among a considerable amount of rubbish and junk that was piled up at the back of the house.

When the emergency services arrived, they found the woman inside the building. She needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

A neighbour said that a man who lives at the house suffers from Diogenes Syndrome and had stored a load of junk. She feared that there would one day be a fire because of all this rubbish. "The town hall has been aware of the situation for several months. These things should not just be ignored. I saw the fire from my terrace and immediately knew that it was that house."

This man, it has been reported, is the owner of the house. The woman was renting a room at the property.