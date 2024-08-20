A 16-year-old Irish tourist is in a very serious condition after being saved from drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in of Sa Coma, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. The incident occurred at around two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon, at which time emergency services were notified.
16-year-old Irish tourist rushed to hospital after near drowning in a hotel pool in Mallorca
Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and began life support procedures
