A 16-year-old Irish tourist is in a very serious condition after drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in the Mallorcan town of Sa Coma, in the municipality of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. The incident occurred at around two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon, at which time emergency services were notified.

The minor encountered difficulties while in the swimming pool at the Bougandilla Hotel. Upon noticing the situation, the lifeguards quickly pulled him from the water and began performing basic life support procedures.

Emergency services promptly dispatched an ambulance to the hotel, where the medical team immediately initiated CPR. The medics then carried out advanced life support (ALS) measures and transported him to Manacor Hospital in critical condition.