A 16-year-old Irish tourist is in a very serious condition after drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in the Mallorcan town of Sa Coma, in the municipality of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. The incident occurred at around two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon, at which time emergency services were notified.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.