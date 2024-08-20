Lighthouse in Ses Salines Mallorca

A 28-year-old man drowned on Tuesday afternoon while spearfishing off Cap de Ses Salines.

The 061 medical emergency service says that people on a boat saw him in the water approximately 1.4 kilometres from Cap de Ses Salines. This was around 3.20pm.

A helicopter took him to Son Espases Hospital. He arrived without a pulse and medics were unable to resuscitate him.