<p>A 28-year-old man drowned on Tuesday afternoon while<strong> spearfishing <\/strong>off Cap de Ses Salines.<\/p>\r\n<p>The 061 medical emergency service says that people on a boat saw him in the water approximately 1.4 kilometres from <strong>Cap de Ses Salines<\/strong>. This was around 3.20pm.<\/p>\r\n<p>A helicopter took him to <strong>Son Espases Hospital<\/strong>. He arrived without a pulse and medics were unable to resuscitate him.<\/p>
