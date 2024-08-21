According to a study by the Idealista property website, an apartment with a swimming pool in Palma is 40% more expensive than an apartment without a pool.

Forty per cent more but this is lower than a national average of 65%. Idealista spokesperson Francisco Iñareta says: "In the case of Palma, the percentage difference in price between apartments with a swimming pool and those without is slightly lower than the national average. Among the possible reasons is the fact that, as it is a coastal city, the proximity to the beach would not make it so necessary."

Possibly, but the the greatest price difference - 108% - is to be found in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In Barcelona the difference is 59%. In Bilbao, a port city but not directly by the sea, the difference is 60%. Teruel certainly isn't by the sea, and the difference there is also 60%. Other cities with price differences above 50% include Alicante (51%).

In San Sebastian, which is by the sea, there is no price difference. In Madrid and Seville, the differences are three per cent and one per cent respectively. In Salamanca (Castile and León), apartments with pools are 12% lower in price than those with pools.

Another Idealista discovery is that Palma has the fourth most number of apartments with pools - 19%. Heading the list is Alicante with 27%.