Four German tourists were arrested on Tuesday after beating up a 70-year-old taxi driver.

The driver had picked the four up in Arenal. Around 6am, they arrived at their destination - the Son Burgues agrotourism establishment in Petra.

One of the four told the driver that he had lost his phone. There was an argument about paying the fare and the taxi driver was attacked. The four tried to destroy his phone so that he could not call for help.

He was able to, and the Guardia Civil went to the scene. Officers found one of the four. He was arrested, having offered to pay the taxi driver and also having attempted to bribe the officers. The other three were arrested later in the day.

The driver was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital with two fractured ribs and a broken wrist. There was also a blood clot on his head.