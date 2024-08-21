On Wednesday afternoon, a six-year-old Irish boy was rescued by a lifeguard at the same hotel pool where 24 hours earlier a 16-year-old Irish boy had nearly drowned.

Around twenty past four, the lifeguard at the Hotel Bouganvilla in Sa Coma saw that the boy was in difficulty. He pulled him out of the water and started resuscitation until medics arrived.

The boy was by then conscious. He was taken to Manacor Hospital. His condition is not believed to be serious.

The sixteen-year-old was in a critical condition and was admitted to ICU at Manacor Hospital.