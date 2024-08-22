The Balearic government is to give tax breaks to Guardia Civil and National Police officers in an attempt to ensure that they don't leave the islands when job opportunities arise elsewhere in Spain. Officers are attracted by these opportunities because of the lower cost of living that applies in many parts of the country.

These tax reductions, the government says, are to compensate for the cost of housing and transport. The government will assume the cost of the reductions. It doesn't have the powers to simply cut income tax.

Salaries for the two state security forces are the responsibility of the Spanish government. The pay includes a Balearic supplement that works out at around 80 euros a month. The Partido Popular, who govern in the Balearics, are critical of the PSOE government of Pedro Sánchez for not having increased this supplement.

This tax measure forms part of the government's administrative simplification law. The parliament's deadline for amendments to this law is September 6, and so the tax breaks will come into force some time later this year.

The amount will vary. The largest tax break will be for Formentera, the island that poses the greatest difficulties. It will also depend on the salary - whether it is below 33,000 or 52,800 euros per year.

The government also plans tax reductions for public employees such as health workers and teachers who have to travel between the islands. These are jobs that are difficult to fill, and the government will at some stage specifically define these difficult posts.