Palma has one of the most expensive streets in Spain to buy a home, according to the latest report published by the real estate portal Idealista. The street in question is Binicaubell street, located in the luxury and exclusive Son Vida residential area just ten minutes from the city centre, where the average price of a house is 7,622,727 euros.

Palma occupies ninth position in the national ranking, the most exclusive street to buy a property is located on the Costa del Sol (Andalusia) and covers the whole of the Coto Zagaleta urbanisation, in the municipality of Benahavís. “Owners are asking for an average of 12,304,091 euros from anyone who wants to buy one of its luxurious homes”, say Idealista.

The second position is for Paseo de la Marquesa Viuda Aldama, in La Moraleja (Madrid), with an average price of 11,324,500 euros per property. In third place is the Lomas Marbella Club residential development, also on the Costa del Sol, where properties have an average price of 9,472,900 euros.

Fourth place goes to Avenida Supermaresme in the Barcelona town of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, with an average price of 8,925,938 euros, and in fifth place is Calle Pez Austral, also in Marbella, where you have to pay an average of 8,925,000 euros to buy a property.

The Costa del Sol takes the top spot in this list of the most exclusive areas, with Carretera A-397, in Benahavís, in sixth place, with an average price of 8,869,524 euros. In seventh place is Urbanización Sierra Blanca, in Marbella, with an average price of 8,361,048 euros; and eighth place is occupied by Urbanización Cascada de Camoján, also in Marbella, whose homes cost an average of 7,917,344 euros.

And, ninth place goes to Son Vida, while tenth place is again on the Costa del Sol, Calle Osa Menor 2g, in Marbella, with an average price of homes for sale is 7,581,132 euros. The cheapest autonomous community is Extremadura, where its most expensive street has an average price of 465,867 euros; followed by Navarra, with 486,500 euros; and La Rioja, with 503,336 euros.

Idealista has explained that for the elaboration of this study it has analysed the absolute average price of all types of properties (flats, studios, penthouses, chalets...) advertised in the same street. To avoid distortions in the data, only those streets with a minimum of 20 advertisements were taken into account. Therefore, the study only shows the average prices of the streets, which does not mean that they are the most expensive properties for sale in each market.