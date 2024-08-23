The Guardia Civil are convinced that robberies from safes at the Cala Millor headquarters of a hotel chain couldn't have been committed without information from a 'mole'.

Last Saturday night two safes were broken into. Cash and jewellery were stolen; no value has yet been given. An attempt was made to break into a third safe, but this was more heavily armoured and the robbers were unable to get into it.

This third safe was in a basement. The other two were in an office annexe. The robbers clearly knew where to find the safes, having broken into the building through a window. This was after they had disabled alarms and the entire wifi system on the street.

The robberies would have taken some time and made a fair amount of noise. But this didn't matter as it was a weekend and at night.

The Guardia suspect that the robbers were Albanian, members of a specialised gang with access to latest generation radial saws and hydraulic drills. This gang is typically commissioned to carry out robberies.

Investigators further believe that the same individuals were responsible for breaking into a safe at a premises on the industrial estate in Capdepera. This was also on Saturday night. They are therefore looking to establish a possible link that will lead them to the suspected mole.