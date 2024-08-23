The Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment has activated a phone number 606 875 244 for members of the general public to collaborate in preventing the spread of the Asian wasp, an invasive species, in the Balearics. The Balearic Government, through the Species Protection Service, has issued a message to the public to remind them of the importance of their collaboration in helping to detect the wasp quickly and stop its spread.

The Asian wasp, listed as an invasive alien species in the Spanish catalogue, first arrived in the Balearics in 2015, specifically in the municipality of Soller. The ministry has produced a specific infographic with the aim of helping the population to differentiate this invasive species from other native wasps.

This year a total of 10 Asian wasp nests have been found in Mallorca, specifically in the municipalities of Palma, Calvia, Mancor de la Vall and Soller. The minister for Agriculture, Joan Simonet, stated that the collaboration of the entire population “is fundamental to be able to detect the presence of this invasive species as soon as possible”. Simonet explained that it is an insect with a very high and exponential reproductive capacity: “For this reason, if it is found, the Species Protection Service must be notified immediately”.

The aim is to “eliminate” its presence in Mallorca and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the archipelago, he said. As soon as a nest is detected, the ministry implements the protocol established for these cases. The nest is removed and then frozen for genetic study to establish its origin. The monitoring and surveillance programme for the species is possible thanks to the involvement and commitment of the Species Protection Service and the Consortium for the Recovery of the Fauna of the Balearic Islands (COFIB).

In addition, the technical advice and collaboration of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) is available at all times. The species warnings can be communicated through the following channels: whatsapp (606875244), email (especies@dgmedinatural.caib.es) and through Línea Verde COFIB - Especies Invasoras (www.lineaverdecofib.es) and Vespapp.

The Asian hornet or wasp is also known as the yellow-legged hornet or Asian predatory wasp, is a species of hornet indigenous to Southeast Asia. It is of concern as an invasive species in some other countries, including most of Europe.