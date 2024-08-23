A 21-year-old Algerian fisherman from Puerto Andratx appeared in court in Palma on Thursday accused of sexual assault.

The events date back to August 11. A woman was with a friend when they were approached by a man who started a conversation with them. After a few moments he went away, but when the woman was about to enter her apartment building, she was assaulted by the man; he began to touch her without her consent.

She got away from him and called the Guardia Civil. Officers were unable to locate him. Some days later, she was shown photos by the Judicial Police and immediately recognised the man. The police then proceeded to arrest him.

He was released by the court subject to a restraining order; he can't go within 200 metres of the woman.

On August 12, a Senegalese fisherman based in Puerto Andratx was arrested for the sexual assault of a British tourist that had occurred on the seventh of the month.