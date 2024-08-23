A 21-year-old Algerian fisherman from Puerto Andratx appeared in court in Palma on Thursday accused of sexual assault.
A second fisherman in Puerto Andratx arrested for sexual assault
Released subject to a restraining order
Also in News
- Katy Perry under investigation for Balearic video
- “Someone in power needs to make it clear to the UK and Germany that Mallorca wants tourists”
- Mallorca beachgoers watch in astonishment as small boat arrives
- New setback for Britons flying to Spain
- Watch families airlifted to safety from rooftops in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.