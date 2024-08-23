It has been confirmed that the German tourists who brutally beat up a 70-year-old taxi driver outside an agrotourism establishment in Petra on Tuesday were police officers from Essen.
Tourists who beat up a taxi driver in Mallorca were German police officers
They left Mallorca on Wednesday
