It has been confirmed that the German tourists who brutally beat up a 70-year-old taxi driver outside an agrotourism establishment in Petra on Tuesday were police officers from Essen.

The police in Essen have stated that colleagues were "involved in the events that occurred on the island". Three have been identified: Jonas Alexander T, 26, Robin K, 27, and Denzel B, 24.

A spokesperson added that, due to the lack of information provided by the Spanish police, it cannot be determined whether the officers are suspects or witnesses. They informed their superiors of the events after they returned to Germany.

The taxi driver's son, Óscar Pérez, says that they left Mallorca on Wednesday after the judge they appeared before in Palma released them, a decision he struggles to understand.

"They exercised their right to testify and were released without bail or other conditions. Our lawyer explained to me that there was no risk of flight because they were police officers."