A 21-year-old Spanish man was killed on Friday night after his small fishing boat was struck by a large boat in Cala Bona.

The incident occurred just before 10pm. The deceased and two others were in a fishing boat that did not have lights. The other boat continued sailing in the direction of Porto Cristo.

Emergency services say that he died on the spot. The other two men were unharmed.

The Guardia Civil are in charge of locating the boat.