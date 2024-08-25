Guardia Civil and Palma Police inspecting the scooter. | Julio Bastida

The rider of a 125cc scooter died on Saturday night after losing control close to the Palacio de Congresos on Palma's seafront road.

The accident occurred around 11.20. He lost control, hit a kerb and then crashed into a traffic light.

Medics attempted to revive him, but could do no more than certify his death.

One of the lanes was closed to traffic for a time.